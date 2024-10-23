Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois on furious outburst – ‘We won’t always react’

A Real Madrid comeback in the Champions League is a trademarked narrative these days, but not all of the analysis was rosy after their 5-2 win over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night. The harshest criticism came from goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who was seen pushing his vocal chords to the maximum during the game, berating his defenders in front of him.

Los Blancos looked lost went they went into the dressing room at half-time two goals down, and the Belgian goalkeeper explained how they turned things around.

“In the first half we didn’t do well. We didn’t press well, they created too much danger for us. They scored two goals very quickly and they had other chances… At half-time we rectified it. We have to see where to improve. We reacted and knew that if we scored the first goal we could win. In the second half we pressed better, man to man, we played well, with the intensity that a Champions League match deserves and that’s the difference.”

Carlo Ancelotti had intended to make changes at half-time last night, but decided to hold off, telling the players the fans would get into the game if they got the first goal. #RealMadrid (Cadena SER) pic.twitter.com/VIrdT3H4Zp — Football España (@footballespana_) October 23, 2024

Asked about his outburst during the game, Courtois warned his colleagues that they cannot always rely on their ability to turn matches on their head.

“I got angry because they played too easy near the area. Brandt, who has a good shot, shot and I made a good save, but it could have gone into the top corner and it was 0-3 at the break. We had to wake up and react, but we won’t always react. On Saturday we have to start like we did in the second half,” he told Movistar+, as quoted by Sport.

When it comes to their knack for pulling games out of the bag from seemingly impossible situations though, Courtois said there is a feeling that comes over this Real Madrid side.

“On the pitch sometimes you feel them. You notice it. I don’t want to call it fear in the opponent, but you know that Real Madrid can hurt you. If we play like the second half, Saturday will be better.”

Carlo Ancelotti adjusted for their poor first half well, but Los Blancos will be on high alert for El Clasico this weekend, where an in-form Barcelona might not be quite as forgiving as Dortmund were. Even before their winner through Lucas Vazquez, Courtois was brought into action low down to his near post, making an excellent save.