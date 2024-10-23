Real Madrid brought down to earth as star player is all but ruled out Clasico clash with Barcelona

Real Madrid wrote another brilliant comeback chapter into their Champions League thriller novel on Tuesday night, going into the break two goals down to Borussia Dortmund. A hat-trick from Vinicius Junior, alongside goals from Lucas Vazquez and Antonio Rudiger blitzed the Dortmund defence though, leading them to a morale-boosting win before El Clasico this weekend. They may be without one of their key players though.

Although he has had a more discreet start to this season, Rodrygo Goes remains a key weapon for Carlo Ancelotti, and he showed as much against Dortmund, keeping the ball in before Vazquez’s third strike. In the process he did himself an injury though, and was seen grimacing during the celebrations, before limping off.

As per Diario AS, he felt a sharp pain in his thigh, and will undergo a scan on Thursday to show the extent of the issue, but is all but ruled out of El Clasico on Saturday night.

“Muscle injury. He made a spectacular run for the third goal… It’s a shame, but it is what it is,” Ancelotti said after the match, sounding resigned.

The potential absence of Rodrygo clearly reduces Ancelotti’s options for El Clasico. If Rodrygo does have any sort of injury, then the chances are he will be ruled out of action. Brahim Diaz remains out of action, but Ancelotti could turn to a fourth midfielder, advancing Jude Bellingham, or he could use Arda Guler or Endrick Felipe in his stead.