Raphinha inspires Barcelona to emphatic Champions League victory over Bayern Munich

Barcelona have made it back-to-back victories in the Champions League, having seen off Bayern Munich in emphatic fashion. Hansi Flick was able to secure success against his former club, as his side ran out 4-1 winners at the Estadi Olimpic.

Barcelona got off to a dream start, as they scored inside the opening 60 seconds. Fermin Lopez’s through ball reached Raphinha, and the Brazilian winger showed great composure to finish off the 1-on-1 against Manuel Neuer.

Harry Kane had a goal chalked off by VAR soon after, but on 18 minutes, Bayern did have their equaliser through the English striker. However, parity did not last long as Barcelona re-took the lead courtesy of Robert Lewandowski, who netted against his former club.

Either side of half time, Raphinha managed to complete his hat-trick. First, he finished excellently after being played in Marc Casado just before the interval, and on 56 minutes, he did so again from a Lamine Yamal assist.

The result takes Barcelona on to six points in the league phase. After their opening round defeat at AS Monaco, Flick’s side have bounced back well in the Champions League.