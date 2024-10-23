Predicted Teams Barcelona-Bayern Munich: Hansi Flick to hand first start to star returning from injury

Barcelona host one of their most feared foes on Wednesday night, as Bayern Munich return to the Catalan capital, this time to Montjuic. Hansi Flick’s new-look side will welcome his former team, in what many are dubbing as the first litmus test of his side.

The Blaugrana are also getting players back from injury, with Frenkie de Jong, Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez and Gavi timely reinforcements for Flick, ahead of this clash and their Clasico tie on Saturday. Ferran Torres, Marc Bernal, Marc-Andre ter Stegen Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia form the injury list.

Lopez is backed to start by both Sport and MD, who who would be making his first start since the Olympics in Paris this summer. Otherwise there will be no surprises from the Catalan side, with Inaki Pena continuing in goal ahead of Wojciech Szczesny, as Flick revealed last week.

There is less certainty on the line-up of Bayern, who are without Aleksandar Pavlovic, Sascha Boey, Ivan Stanisic and Hiroki Ito. Jamal Musiala returned to training this week, and Vincent Kompany is sweating on his fitness. If he does not start, it will be Thomas Muller in his place, between Serge Gnabry and Michael Olise and beyond Harry Kane.

Alphonso Davies and Joshua Kimmich, who have both been linked with Barcelona in recent months, will both start. The German would not rule out a move to Barcelona next summer, with both out of contract next summer. Midfielder Konrad Laimer looks the most likely to fill in at right-back, with Boey and Stanisic out, although Sport feel Raphael Guerreiro could change flanks to play on the right instead.

Barcelona are on three points in the Champions League group phase, as are Bayern, with both having suffered surprised defeats to Aston Villa and AS Monaco in their opening two games.