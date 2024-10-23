Madrid and Barcelona apply for 2027 Champions League final

The decision-making process for the 2027 Champions League finals is underway, and Spain’s two biggest cities are angling to host both of them. This year San Mames will hold the Europa League final in Bilbao.

As per Relevo, the Metropolitano in Madrid is one of two favourites alongside the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, to host the men’s Champions League final in three years time. After the San Siro in Milan dropped out, being unable to guarantee their renovation work will be finished in time, Madrid and Baku are angling for the final with UEFA. The Metropolitano saw the 2019 edition of the Champions League climax between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur too.

Meanwhile Camp Nou in Barcelona has applied to host the women’s Champions League final the same year, which was also held in Bilbao in May. They face more competition though, with the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, St. Jakob Park in Basle, Switzerland, and the Millenium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, all applying for that event.

The next Champions League final will be held in Munich at the Allianz Arena, before moving to Budapest in 2026. The designation of the final will be made by the 19th of May 2025. Atletico Madrid recently added several hundred seats to the Metropolitano, taking its capacity to 70,000, a slight rise on the 68,700 seats in Baku. Meanwhile President Joan Laporta is aiming to have Camp Nou completely open by 2027, which will have a capacity of 105,000.