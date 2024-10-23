Liverpool scouted Sevilla star during 5-1 loss at Barcelona

Loic Bade was the subject of several offers during this summer’s transfer window, but he ended up turning down every one in order to continue at Sevilla. Despite signing a new contract since then, he’s expected to be a hot commodity in 2025 too.

Liverpool are one of the clubs to have registered their interest in Bade over the last few months, and according to Diario AS, they had scouts present at Sevilla’s 5-1 defeat against Barcelona on Sunday.

Bade was one of the shining lights for Sevilla at the Estadi Olimpic. Despite being part of a defence that conceded five goals, he produced a solid performance, and even produced the assist for Los Nervionenses’ goal.

€20m was the asking price for Bade during the summer, but it is expected that clubs would need to pay more for his services in 2025. Sevilla would be open to a sale, so Liverpool should have the opportunity to get him – if that is what they desire.