James Rodriguez survives injury scare as second Rayo Vallecano start remains in sight

James Rodriguez’s La Liga return has not been straightforward. Since joining Rayo Vallecano during the summer, he has struggled to break into Inigo Perez’s starting line-up – the likes of Isi Palazon, Jorge de Frutos and Alvaro Garcia have been preferred for the most part, and this has meant that the Colombian playmaker has been reduced to only one start (vs Leganes).

He was on the bench again last weekend during the defeat to Mallorca, but with Rayo’s attackers struggling at Son Moix, there could be an opening for him this weekend when Alaves head to Vallecas.

However, his chances of starting had looked slim as Relevo have reported that James suffered an overload during Tuesday’s training session.

Despite this, he has managed to recover quickly, and he was involved in Wednesday’s session without any complains. Should that continue for the remainder of the week, he has a good chance to start for Rayo on Saturday afternoon.