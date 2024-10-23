Hansi Flick lied to Xavi Hernandez over Barcelona negotiations this summer

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is the flavour of the month in the Catalan capital, and even his predecessor is enjoying his work. That was made evident after Xavi Hernandez posted a photo with Flick at his home last week, making it clear there was no friction between him and the man that took over from him. There was a moment when their relationship hit an awkward moment.

The pair have been in touch for some time reveal The Athletic, Xavi meeting while Flick he was manager of Germany. When Xavi was receiving no response from Barcelona over his future last May, news of Sporting Director Deco and Player Manager Bojan Krkic traveling to London to meet with Flick dominated the headlines, and Xavi took matters into his own hands. He texted Flick asking if he was in negotiations with Barcelona, and Flick replied that he was not, ‘for the sake of future relationships’, despite his meeting with Deco.

Flick messaged Xavi last week during the international break, hoping to ensure there was no resentment from his Catalan counterpart, asking if they could catch up. The meeting supposedly went ‘extremely well’, as per sources from both camps. The photo of the pair sent a message of peace to the world too.

The former Bayern Munich manager eased away from suggestions that the clash with his former side and El Clasico this weekend will be the Litmus test for his new-look Barcelona, but up until this point, he could barely have wished for a better start. If Barcelona do come out the other side of these two games in good shape, then Flick will be have the steel-reinforced backing of both club and fans.