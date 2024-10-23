Hansi Flick lauds unsung hero of Barcelona’s Champions League success against Bayern Munich

Barcelona’s excellent start to the season continued on Wednesday, as they picked up arguably their best win so far. Bayern Munich came to town, and they went sent packing in convincing fashion as the Catalans secured a 4-1 victory at the Estadi Olimpic.

Hansi Flick got one over his former employers, and he was delighted with his side’s performance, as per Diario AS.

“The result and the three points… We think the match was great. After the first goal, we had ten or fifteen minutes in which it was a bit difficult. In the end it’s good to see that the team recovers. We have a young team and it’s important to see this. We have much more potential. We try to do it in every game and improve the game, that’s our goal.”

Raphinha was the standout performer for Barcelona, as he netted a hat-trick. However, Flick chose to speak specifically on Marc Casado, whose outstanding start to the season continues with another excellent performance.

“He’s incredible. If you see him play now, if you know where he comes from… and the level now, everything that has improved. He’s incredibly good defensively, also with the ball at his feet. This is La Masia. I’m very happy. Everyone sees the quality of these players. You can see it in the second half when we combined and kept possession. It’s been very good.”