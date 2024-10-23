Hansi Flick devises clear plan for Barcelona goalkeeping situation

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s season-ending knee injury has meant that there are significant doubts that have arisen in Barcelona’s goalkeeping situation. The German stopper had been the undisputed number one, but with him now out for the foreseeable future, the situation is more open.

Inaki Pena has taken over as the starter since Ter Stegen’s injury, although Wojciech Szczesny will also compete for the spot after he signed a deal until the end of the season.

Sport say that Hansi Flick’s plan is to keep faith in Pena, who will continue as starter for Wednesday’s crucial Champions League fixture against Bayern Munich. Szczesny will act as backup, although he will have his chance if the 25-year-old creates doubts with his performances.

When he’s been called upon, Pena’s performances since the start of last season have been questionable. He may not be trusted by a considerable number of Barcelona supporters, but Flick continues to keep the faith.