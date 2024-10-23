Details of Real Madrid contract offer that Trent Alexander-Arnold is ‘pleased with’ emerge

Real Madrid are drawing closer and closer to being able to tie up a deal for Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold, with just over two months left before the England international can officially sign on the dotted line. Los Blancos are outlining an offer for the 25-year-old.

According to Caught Offside, Real Madrid will offer a five-year deal to Alexander-Arnold tying him to the Santiago Bernabeu until 2029. His salary will be between €16.5m and €18m per year. In all likelihood, this is a gross figure, with tax reducing that by half for his net wages. It’s an offer that the scouse right-back would be ‘pleased’ with.

Liverpool were hoping to make progress on contract talks during the international break, but a meeting to advance the matter did not go ahead. They have also started identifying alternatives, such as Jeremie Frimpong, Michael Kayode and Vanderson as options to replace Alexander-Arnold.

Those wages would have Alexander-Arnold on €8-9m per year, a salary just below the second-top group of earners. The likes of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior are currently thought to be earning €10-11m per season, while Kylian Mbappe is on €15m per annum. David Alaba and Luka Modric are also two of the best-paid in the squad, and Real Madrid are unlikely to break the bank for Alexander-Arnold.