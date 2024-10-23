Confirmed: Real Madrid star ruled out of Clasico with Barcelona

Real Madrid have been recovering players in time for El Clasico, but in their final game before the showdown, they have added another to their absentees. In addition to David Alaba, Dani Carvajal and in all probability Brahim Diaz, Rodrygo Goes will miss out against Barcelona.

The Brazilian forward sustained a hamstring injury against Borussia Dortmund, coming off in the final five minutes for Aurelien Tchouameni. The 23-year-old sprinted to keep a ball in and then recycle it for Lucas Vazquez to grab their third goal, but did himself damage in the process limping off. As reported by Diario AS, the first tests have confirmed their fears of a hamstring injury for Rodrygo, and he has been ruled out of the big clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Only once a scan has been taken of his leg on Thursday will they have a firm idea of a recovery time, but he will miss the Barcelona clash, but there is hope that he could be back for their following game a week later against Valencia at Mestalla. However there is a muscle tear, be it minor or major in severity.

If it is a minor muscle tear, he could be back on the pitch within a week or two, while a grade two tear tends to mean around 4-5 weeks out of action. It seems unlikely that Rodrygo has grade three tear, given he was able to stop on the pitch on his feet, and then limp off, but that would be a cause for multiple months on the sidelines. Carlo Ancelotti will have to rejig his ideas ahead of El Clasico on Saturday though, that much is clear.