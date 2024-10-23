Chelsea exile youngster over contract situation as Real Madrid and Liverpool lie in wait

England under-20 right-back Josh Acheampong is one of the most promising in Europe at the moment, and with his contract running down, is attracting plenty of attention. Not least from Real Madrid, who are in need of one after Dani Carvajal was ruled out for the next year.

Real Madrid are interested in Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is out of contract next summer, but could move for Acheampong in January. A younger right-back, at just 18, he could provide cover and then competition at the position. The Independent say that if Los Blancos do go for Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool could then move for Acheampong, who is a player they have a long-term interest in too.

Acheampong has been impressing for both Chelsea and England, but will not do so for the former for the foreseeable. Chelsea have decided not to play him any more until he signs a new contract, with his current deal up in 2026, while Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping a close eye on how talks go. The London side insist they do not want to sell Acheampong though, and will try to get a new deal sorted.

The word is that Real Madrid could move for Acheampong in January if they see the need for a right-back, although that would obviously require Chelsea being willing to negotiate. It would be significant responsibility if he were asked to cover for Lucas Vazquez as a back-up right-back for someone who has only played 32 minutes of action. Recently Carlo Ancelotti told the press they had no plans to move for anyone in January, and Eder Militao can be used as a right-back.