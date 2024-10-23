Carlo Ancelotti’s half-time team talk revealed after inspiring Real Madrid comeback against Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid authored another memorable comeback on Tuesday night, recovering from two goals down at the break to beat Borussia Dortmund 5-2, Vinicius Junior hat-trick included. Carlo Ancelotti exercised the composure he is often credited with at half-time to ensure his side got the job done.

Ancelotti had intended to make changes at half-time, and was considering introducing Aurelien Tchouameni or Eduardo Camavinga in midfield, but ended up holding off on those alterations. Cadena SER report that far from a rollicking, Carlo Ancelotti did not raise his voice in the dressing room, telling his players to win their duels and above all, not to give away errant passes. He also told the players that if they got the first goal, then the fans would become engaged ratcheting up the atmosphere.

As it was, Real Madrid did get the first goal of the second half, scoring twice in two minutes on the hour-mark. Ancelotti’s first change did not arrive until the 71st minute, with Camavinga replacing Luka Modric in the middle of the pitch. Equally Dortmund manager Nuri Sahin was heavily criticised for removing goalscorer Jamie Gittens and adding an extra defender, inviting Lucas Vazquez and Los Blancos onto them.