Bayern Munich Director pickpocketed in Barcelona ahead of clash with Hansi Flick’s side

Anyone visiting Barcelona is advised to be aware of their belongings while out in public, whether they be a tourist or a director at a major football club. Reports in Catalunya say that a member of the Bayern Munich expedition to Barcelona was robbed on Tuesday evening.

As per El Caso.cat, a director was stopped by young man in the neighbourhood of Sant Marti, towards the beach and Olympic village on Tuesday evening. After being distracted by the man, the director then had an expensive branded watch, his wallet and his iPhone 15 taken from him. The thief escaped on foot without being caught, and a police report was subsequently filed.

A specialised police unit (Titani) are working to establish whether the robbery was related to a known group of watch thiefs in the city. So far the culprit is yet to be identifed, and the police do not hold much hope of recovering his possessions.

Barcelona face Bayern Munich on Wednesday evening at 21:00 CEST at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys at Montjuic in the Champions League, with both sides looking for the second win. Last season there were complaints of motorbikes being robbed in the surroundings of the stadium, as people parked to go to go up ‘the magic mountain’, although it seems that issue has been clamped down on.