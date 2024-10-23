Barcelona unmoved by player’s recent comments on possible 2025 transfer

Barcelona take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday, and 24 hours prior, Joshua Kimmich was speaking to the media on the prospect of facing the La Liga leaders. Not only that, he also discussed a possible move to the Catalans in 2025.

Kimmich is out of contract next summer, and in recent months, he has been strongly linked with joining Barcelona as a free agent. He even refused to rule out the possibility when speaking in Tuesday’s press conference.

However, Sport say that Barcelona do not consider signing Kimmich to be a priority. A prospective deal is considered impossible due to the club’s financial constraints – instead, La Masia will be used to address the defensive midfield position, unless drastic changes occur.

Barcelona are well-covered in the pivot area, as they already have the likes of Pedri, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Marc Casado and Marc Bernal. Kimmich is not desperately needed, and considering his wage demands, it does make sense not to pursue him.