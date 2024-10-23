Barcelona receive indications that Alphonso Davies move to Real Madrid is not settled

It was with some surprise that Barcelona were linked with a move for Bayern Munich’s left-back Alphonso Davies next summer, with the Canadian out of contract in 2025. Generally it has been regarded as a done deal between Davies and rivals Real Madrid, but that is not the information they have received.

Davies will be under close observation from Barcelona this evening, as Bayern take on Barcelona at Montjuic, and he goes up against Lamine Yamal. The Catalan side feel that having Hansi Flick at the helm could be a key factor in persuading Davies to head to the coast and not the Spanish capital. MD also say that Barcelona have received indications from his camp that a deal with Real Madrid is not yet done, and his future remains open.

Barcelona are keeping tabs on River Plate jewel Felipe Esquivel (16), who stands out for his dribbling ability. @joaquimpiera — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 23, 2024

The 24-year-old has also been linked with Manchester United of late, while Bayern have taken a break from trying to secure a new deal for him, with no certainty they will do so again. It could well be that Davies’ agent is hoping to encourage Real Madrid into an improvement on their offer, after terms were agreed in March this year. Los Blancos have shown they will not be drawn into auctions though.