Alphonso Davies agent responds to Bayern Munich report – ‘I won’t be hurling insults’

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies looked as if he had resolved his future back in March, after an agreement was reached with Real Madrid on terms. However it looks as if he is still on the market, with plenty of news surrounding his next destination in recent weeks.

According to a report in BILD, as quoted by TSN, Bayern are still open to renewing his deal, but on the conditions that he reins in agent Nedal Huoseh, and he lowers his demands. Allegedly the Bavarians offered Davies €13m per year, but his demands are set at €16m per season with a signing bonus of €15m. The long-running on and off talks between Huoseh and Bayern have caused relations to deteriorate, while Honorary President Uli Hoeness supposedly said Huoseh ‘doesn’t even know there is air in the ball’.

Huoseh responded, making it clear that Bayern would be coming to him with a new offer if they had one.

“I won’t be hurling insults around when discussing Alphonso’s future. My priority is Alphonso’s future,” he noted to TSN.

“I have always said: If Bayern wants to discuss anything, we can talk about it all in the boardroom.”

As well as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United have been linked with a move for Davies. The latter have the finances, but the project is less attractive to Davies, while Los Blancos remain favourites for his signature. Barcelona are biding their time before they enter talks if they ultimately do, but have received indications that the 23-year-old remains on the market.

Los Blancos identified Davies as a target long ago, but do have Ferland Mendy performing well there, while Barcelona also have youngster Alejandro Balde installed as their starter. There has been talk that the Catalans are not altogether impressed with Balde’s performances of late though. Mendy has faced plenty of doubts in his time too, but has the explicit backing of Carlo Ancelotti.