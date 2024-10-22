WATCH: Real Madrid’s Champions League woes continue as Borussia Dortmund take 1-0 lead

Real Madrid’s defence of their Champions League title has been far from straightforward in the early stages of the competition. They narrowly defeated Stuttgart, before losing away to Lille on MD2 of the league phase. In their third match against Borussia Dortmund, they are trailing once again.

The opening goal has come on the half hour mark, and it’s been scored by Dutch forward Donyell Malen.

Donyell Malen makes it 0-1 🔥 Brilliant worked in the build up and Dortmund take the lead in Madrid 💪 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/EM6eXZoswe — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 22, 2024

GOLLLL DE MALEN GOL DEL DORTMUND!!! pic.twitter.com/qqvo1PQZ3R — Jeff (@JeffFcb14) October 22, 2024

DONYELL MALEN STUNS THE BERNABÉU WITH A BEAUTIFUL FINISH 🤯 pic.twitter.com/DL1v42xNfT — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 22, 2024

It’s a wonderful assist from the in-form Serhou Guirassy, and Malen makes no mistake from presented with the 1-on-1 opportunity with Thibaut Courtois. Dortmund have deserved that, as they have been better than Real Madrid in the opening stages.

It’s been another desperate performance from the reigning champions, whose exploits in this season’s Champions League have been very underwhelming. Carlo Ancelotti needs to find solutions in the remaining minutes, otherwise it could be three points from three matches in the league phase for Real Madrid.