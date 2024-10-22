Real Madrid

WATCH: Real Madrid all at sea as Borussia Dortmund score second goal in four minutes

Real Madrid are heading towards a second successive defeat in the league phase of the Champions League. Borussia Dortmund struck on the half hour mark, and just minutes later, they have now added to their advantage.

It was Donyell Malen that scored the opener at the Santiago Bernabeu, and four minutes later, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has struck to make it 2-0 to the visitors.

It’s brilliant work from Malen, who glides away from Ferland Mendy before crossing for Bynoe-Gittens, who could not miss from a couple of yards out. Dortmund’s attack have been very dangerous so far, and Real Madrid have been unable to deal with it, which is why they now trail by two.

A quick response is desperately needed by Real Madrid, who have been very poor once again. Carlo Ancelotti needs more from his players in the remaining minutes, otherwise it will be three points from three matches in the Champions League.

