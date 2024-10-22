WATCH: Lucas Vazquez completes incredible comeback for Real Madrid, Vinicius Junior adds fourth

Real Madrid looked lost when they went 2-0 down to Borussia Dortmund inside the opening 35 minutes, in what would have been their second successive Champions League defeat. However, Carlo Ancelotti’s side have rallied in the second half, and they now lead 4-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu after two more quickfire goals.

Donyell Malen opened the scoring for Dortmund, before Jamie Bynoe-Gittens added a second a few minutes later. It stayed that way until half time, but Real Madrid came out with a vengeance in the second period.

Antonio Rudiger and Vinicius Junior scored twice in five minutes to make it 2-2, and two more goals in quick succession now have Real Madrid 4-2 ahead. Real Madrid’s third of the evening came from Lucas Vazquez.

COMEBACK COMPLETE ✅ From 2-0 down, Lucas Vázquez has fired Real Madrid into the lead! 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/RqXJZuZ0sg — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 22, 2024

LUCAS VAZQUEZ HAS SCORED! THIS IS REAL MADRID!!! pic.twitter.com/ce1I0nefc3 — TC (@totalcristiano) October 22, 2024

Only a few minutes later, the victory was sealed by Vinicius Junior, who grabbed his second of the evening in spectacular fashion.

VINICIUS JR WHAT A GOAL! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/evYL6anj8A — TC (@totalcristiano) October 22, 2024

Real Madrid were not good in the first half, but they have been excellent in the second. It is a big three points that they are about to pick up.