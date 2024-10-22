WATCH: Antonio Rudiger drags Real Madrid back into contention against Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid have been desperately poor in their MD3 league phase fixture against Borussia Dortmund. They had been staring down the barrel at a second Champions League defeat in a row, but in a matter of minutes, they’ve gone from two goals behind to back level.

Dortmund scored twice in four minutes to go 2-0 up at the Santiago Bernabeu – Donyell Malan scored the first, before he set up Jamie Bynoe-Gittens to double the Bundesliga side’s advantage.

However, Real Madrid have wiped it out themselves in just five second half minutes. Firstly, Antonio Rudiger reduced the arrears on the hour mark as he headed home an excellent cross from Kylian Mbappe.

🚨 LIVE R e a l M a d r i d 1️⃣🆚2️⃣ B V B ⚽️ R u d i g e r 🅰️ M b a p p e pic.twitter.com/lUvilZBCR0 — Running Rüdiger (@RudigerRunning) October 22, 2024

Kylian Mbappé sets up Antonio Rüdiger for a stunning header 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/AzjFSOyvzN — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 22, 2024

Soon after, Vinicius Junior fired past Gregor Kobel to make it 2-2. The ball broke his way after Mbappe was denied, and the expected 2024 Ballon d’Or winner made no mistake.

2️⃣ goals in 2️⃣ minutes 😳 …and just like that it's all level in Madrid 🔥 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/T4C3q5I8E0 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 22, 2024

LE GOAL DE VINICIUS ON A RETOURNÉ LE MATCH EN DEUX MINUTES pic.twitter.com/IeZsoTLJw0 — Gio CR7 (@ArobaseGiovanny) October 22, 2024

Real Madrid have all of the momentum now, and they will fancy their chances of going on to secure a comeback victory.