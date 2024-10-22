Vinicius Junior hat-trick inspires Real Madrid to Champions League comeback against Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid have bounced back from their MD2 defeat against Lille by defeating Borussia Dortmund at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti’s side had to come fighting back in this one, eventually running out 5-2 winners.

The visitors struck first on the half hour mark courtesy of Donyell Malen, and the Dutch attacker turned provider a few minutes later to set up Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. That had given Dortmund a dream start, but Real Madrid were woken up in the second period.

Antonio Rudiger headed home an excellent Kylian Mbappe cross to make it 2-1 after an hour, before Vinicius Junior made it 2-2 only a few minutes after. On 84 minutes, Lucas Vazquez completed the turnaround for Real Madrid.

Vinicius took over in the dying stages. Firstly, he scored a wonderful solo goal for 4-2, before finishing off his hat-trick in stoppage time.

It wasn’t straightforward for Real Madrid, but they have prevailed in the end. This result should also provide some very nice momentum ahead of this weekend’s Clasico, which is also at the Bernabeu.