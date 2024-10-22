Sevilla keen on January move for Tottenham Hotspur star

Sevilla have had an indifferent start to the new season, and one area that they continue to struggle is in midfield. Saul Niguez, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Lucien Agoume were signed during the summer, but for head coach Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta, more options appear to be needed.

Sporting director Victor Orta will be tasked with this pursuit ahead of the winter transfer window, and a familiar face to him is wanted. According to Muchodeporte (via Diario AS), Archie Gray is one of the targets being considered by Los Nervionenses.

Orta was with Gray when they both at Leeds United – Orta as sporting director, Gray as a youth academy player. The latter is now at Tottenham Hotspur, although he is not playing too much these weeks, which is why a January loan move could be on the cards.

Last season, Sevilla took Alejo Veliz on loan from Spurs, but he failed to see regular action. Consequently, the Premier League could end up showing some hesitance to send Gray to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.