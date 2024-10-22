Real Sociedad likely to be without starting goalkeeper for crucial Europa League fixture

Real Sociedad continued their strong recent form last weekend with a narrow victory over Girona at Montilivi. However, number one goalkeeper Alex Remiro suffered a knee injury during that match, and although he tried to allay fears soon after, there is some concern about his situation.

As reported by Marca, Remiro did not train with his La Real teammates on Tuesday. The 29-year-old has been suffering with discomfort since the weekend, and it is bad enough that he cannot yet return to training.

On Wednesday morning, La Real will have their final session before flying out to Belgrade for their Europa League fixture against Maccabi Tel Aviv. At this time, it will be known whether he can play – if not, backup ‘keeper Unai Marrero will stand in.

Furthermore, Igor Zubeldia also missed training on Tuesday, although some good news for Real Sociedad is that Ander Barrenetxea has returned – barring any setbacks, he will be in contention to play on Thursday.