Real Madrid turn to Juventus star in search for Dani Carvajal successor

Real Madrid are reportedly very keen to sign a new right-back in 2025. Dani Carvajal’s season-ending knee injury has led to club bosses fast-tracking their plans to secure a successor, with backup Lucas Vazquez also out of contract at the end of the season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold remains Real Madrid’s leading target, although they will likely move on from him if he signs a new contract at Liverpool. In terms of alternatives, Pedro Porro is one, while Calciomercato (via TEAMtalk) have reported that Juventus’ Andrea Cambiaso is also a player liked by Los Blancos.

Aston Villa are reported to have had a €35m offer for Cambiaso rejected during the summer. Juventus value the 24-year-old very highly, so it would not be easy for Real Madrid to prize him away.

Cambiaso has proven himself to be a very versatile option for Juventus and Italy over the last 12 months, having played right-back, left-back and even right wing. If he were to join Real Madrid, it’s likely that he’d be utilised on the right side of defence.