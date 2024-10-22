Real Madrid

Real Madrid transfer target to pen new contract at current club

Real Madrid are expected to pursue the signing of a new central defender, with plans to make a move as early as January. Specifically, a left-sided option is wanted, and multiple targets in this category have already been earmarked.

The most prominent is Castello Lukeba, who plays for RB Leipzig. The 21-year-old perfectly fits the club’s transfer policy, although Real Madrid’s chances of doing a deal could be somewhat complicated.

Not only are Manchester United and Liverpool also keen on Lukeba, Fabrice Hawkins has now reported that he is set to sign a new contract at Leipzig, which would keep him registered there until 2029.

Despite this, Leipzig are prepared to receive offers for Lukeba next summer. This move to extend his contract could mean that they are in a better position to receive a higher fee for his services, and if this is the case, Real Madrid could have to fork out extra – not that they would be too bothered by this.

Posted by

Tags Castello Lukeba RB Leipzig Real Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News