Real Madrid transfer target to pen new contract at current club

Real Madrid are expected to pursue the signing of a new central defender, with plans to make a move as early as January. Specifically, a left-sided option is wanted, and multiple targets in this category have already been earmarked.

The most prominent is Castello Lukeba, who plays for RB Leipzig. The 21-year-old perfectly fits the club’s transfer policy, although Real Madrid’s chances of doing a deal could be somewhat complicated.

Not only are Manchester United and Liverpool also keen on Lukeba, Fabrice Hawkins has now reported that he is set to sign a new contract at Leipzig, which would keep him registered there until 2029.

🚨 EXCLUSIF Ciblé par le Real Madrid, Castello Lukeba va prolonger avec Leipzig @RMCsport 🔹Accord entre Lukeba et le club allemand pour une prolongation d’un an, donc jusqu’en 2029 🔹Le Real Madrid, Manchester United et Liverpool sont intéressés par le défenseur français 🇫🇷… pic.twitter.com/1NOFC5K9j0 — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) October 22, 2024

Despite this, Leipzig are prepared to receive offers for Lukeba next summer. This move to extend his contract could mean that they are in a better position to receive a higher fee for his services, and if this is the case, Real Madrid could have to fork out extra – not that they would be too bothered by this.