Raphinha on Nico Williams Barcelona shirt – ‘It was in poor taste’

Barcelona Vice-Captain Raphinha has declared that he is doing his best to help the younger players in the squad, while asking for the respect of the Blaugrana fans following a tricky summer for the Brazilian. The winger has been in exceptional form this season, but was heavily linked with an exit.

That was during a period of intense speculation about the future of Nico Williams, with multiple reports saying Barcelona intended to sign the Athletic Club winger, and then force out Raphinha. The 27-year-old even commented a line of laughing faces on an Instagram post which showed a Williams Barcelona shirt with his number 11.

“The shirt thing was a bit funny, a joke in bad taste, in the end I think people have to respect the players who are in the club. We are giving our best this season and seeing a photo like that doesn’t feel good to you. I feel like it was disrespectful but people do what they want and put the number they want.”

“But there is no special reason to explain how I started the season. The crucial point was the desire I had and knowing that I had to be able to adapt. to other positions. If I worked 100% before, now I work 200%.”

Raphinha was speaking ahead of Barcelona’s clash with Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday night at Montjuic. It was pointed that Bayern have won the last six clashes, but Raphinha had no intention of revenge.

“I don’t see it as revenge. What happened happened. And we are training hard to achieve a good result. We are focused on this match.”

"I don't like to compare between now and what came before, but the coach likes to press high a lot, and for me, as a forward, I think Lewy too, Lamine, the closer to the goal the better, the more chances you get." "For us, it's more comfortable, and before we had to start from… pic.twitter.com/UCrLsCT85i — Football España (@footballespana_) October 22, 2024

One of the key talking points was the difference for Raphinha between this season and last, with the Brazilian in brilliant form. So far he has 5 goals and 7 assists in 10 games in La Liga, just three goal contributions short of his best total in the league.

“I can say that it is a little mental, a little tactical. The confidence that the coach and the players give me is also very important. The way they help me after three years here, with the veterans and the young people. I started with a different mentality different, adapting to other positions and I’m doing my best.”

Raphinha: "The return of Olmo? For us, the more players available, the better. Dani is a player who has a very high quality and helps us a lot. He has shown it. Now we get Frenkie, Dani, Fermín back." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 22, 2024

Raphinha, like the Barcelona fans, was also delighted with the return of Gavi from injury.

“He’s an incredible person, an affectionate guy, even though he doesn’t seem like it sometimes. And seeing everything he’s been through, the mental problems that an injury like that causes, it’s quite exciting to see him play again in our stadium and people are excited. Of course a little worried, given how he goes into challenges in the games but happy.”

The Brazilian winger has spoken early this season about the struggles he has endured mentally himself, saying that ‘football destroys you‘, but appears to be in a better place now. Certainly in recent weeks, those who doubted his ability to become a success at the club have been eating their words in light of his recent form.