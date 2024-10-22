Nico Paz picks out surprise Real Madrid player who has ‘the most quality’ in squad

Former Real Madrid academy graduate Nico Paz has long been earmarked for a bright future, but few could have predicted that the playmaker would be making waves in Serie A quite as swiftly as he has at Como. The 20-year-old has already earned a call-up to the Argentina national team, although perhaps in part to prevent Spain moving for him, as he shares dual nationality.

The blessing of Lionel Messi is a fine sign that he has the quality to be there though, and already Real Madrid are being linked with a move for him again. Paz was tipped by many to make the jump before Arda Guler was signed last season, blocking his route to do just that.

Los Blancos are keeping a close eye on him, as per Relevo, and have buyback options on him of €9m in 2025, €10m in 2026 and €11m in 2027. They also have a 50% sell-on clause in his contract. Where the space for him to develop and earn his spot in the squad is another matter though.

Speaking recently in an interview with Sportweek, Paz harked back to his time with the first team at Real Madrid too, explaining that after training the players would have shooting competitions. Cadena SER carried his words, including a surprise bit of praise for Rodrygo Goes.

“I always liked Modric, since I was young. Also Rodrygo, it was impossible to get the ball off him. I think he’s the player with the most quality that I have ever seen on the ball.”

“When Toni Kroos left, he came to me to say that I should keep fighting, that I had to find my place, and that he had faith in me.”