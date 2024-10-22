Montilivi magic as Girona secure first-ever Champions League victory

Girona were unlucky to lose their opening two Champions League fixtures against Paris Saint-Germain and Feyenoord, but at the third time of asking, they have tasted success. The Catalans picked up their first-ever victory in the competition with a 2-0 win over Slovan Bratislava at Montilivi.

The hosts scored the opener just before half time, as great play from Arnaut Danjuma allowed Miguel Gutierrez to fire home his first Champions League goal. It was a just reward for Girona, who had dominated the first period.

On 73 minutes, the result was secured. It was veteran defender Juanpe that scored it, as he fired home an excellent free-kick from the edge of the penalty area.

With that, Girona move on to three points in the league phase. It’s a moment that they can celebrate forever, although eyes will already be on their MD4 fixture against PSV Eindhoven, which takes place in two weeks’ time.