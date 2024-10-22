Jose Maria Gimenez comes out against La Liga plans to host Barcelona-Atletico Madrid in USA

Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez has criticised plans to hold their December clash with Barcelona in the USA. Los Rojiblancos are scheduled to face Barcelona on the 21st or 22nd of December at Montjuic, but the Uruguayan feels they should keep La Liga matches in Spain.

La Liga, Barcelona and Atletico are reportedly all on board to host the clash in the USA, marking the first time that a La Liga game would be held outside of Spain. The game would need permission from La Liga, the Spanish Federation and FIFA, and as per Diario AS, La Liga and their US partner Relevent are pushing to get the necessary permissions through for the clash in two months time.

It is believed FIFA are willing to green light the idea too. There have been no concerns raised about the fairness of the competition, which is defined by its balanced nature, nor the impact on local fans.

The idea was put to Gimenez ahead of their Champions League clash with Lille on Tuesday, and his response could not have been more clear.

“Me, honestly, I didn’t know about it. But well, what can I say about it, I hope that it is played here, with the fans that follow us in every game.”

Gimenez was also asked about the situation regarding the objects thrown at Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois last month, which saw the singing section banned from entry in their clash against Leganes on Sunday. The Atletico defender noted that they were calm when approaching the fans to try to resolve the situation.

“Transmitting calm, which is what we needed because we were sure that we were going to get the equalising goal. It was something uncomfortable, but it had to be dealt with.”

News on the USA game is expected imminently, with the clock ticking on organising the clash, if it is to be held abroad. Barcelona are yet to put tickets on sale for the game, despite later home clashes already being available to buy.