“It’s a historic day” – Girona manager Michel Sanchez on first-ever Champions League success

At the third time of asking, Girona have picked up their first-ever victory in the Champions League. After back-to-back heartbreaking defeats against Paris Saint-Germain and Feyenoord, the Catalans defeated Slovan Bratislava 2-0 on Tuesday evening in front of joyous Montilivi.

It is a night that will live long in the memory of Girona supporters, and head coach Michel Sanchez will also remember it well for some time to come. He spoke proudly of the occasion when addressing the media post-match, as per Diario AS.

“We are in a very problematic situation in terms of injuries, but I am very proud of how the people compete. We try to play our football, as always, and be protagonists. It wasn’t easy. First victory in the Champions League, it’s a historic day.

“You have to enjoy the Champions League matches and even if you suffer injuries, it’s worth it. The players give their lives in every game. There are some with an incredible burden and they continue to give it their all. I’m happy for the players, they deserve it and the fans recognise it.”

Girona needed that win in their bid to reach the knockout stages. They will be aiming for more points in two weeks’ time when they take on PSV Eindhoven in their next Champions League fixture.