“He is going to win the Ballon d’Or” – Carlo Ancelotti heaps praise on hat-trick hero Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid roared back from 2-0 down to defeat Borussia Dortmund 5-2 in their MD3 league phase fixture in the Champions League. Vinicius Junior was the star of the show for the reigning champions, as he notched a 30-minute hat-trick at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti gave his thoughts on the match, and gave an insight into how his side were able to come back in the second half, as per MD.

“After the break we changed the system and the team was more intense. In the first half we were more timid and it was quite clear what we had to do. The team did very well by putting in more intensity. It was the best second half of the season.”

Ancelotti also believes that the second half performance can be a turning point for Real Madrid’s season, which has been challenging up until now.

“We have to learn from everything that happened in the match. The second half has taught us a lot and can be a key moment of our season.”

On Vinicius, Ancelotti was full of praise for the player that he expects to be awarded the 2024 Ballon d’Or next week.

“What I can say about Vinicius is that it’s rare for him to do a second half like he did. He has had extraordinary energy and character. He is going to win the Ballon d’Or for what he did last year, not for tonight. This will already serve him for the next Ballon d’Or.”