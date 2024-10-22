Gavi misses out on Barcelona record by 17 days

BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 20: Gavi of FC Barcelona acknowledges the fans at full-time following the team's victory in the La Liga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on October 20, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

349 days after he suffered a serious knee injury whilst playing for Spain, Gavi made his return to action during Barcelona’s 5-1 victory over Sevilla on Sunday. Upon entering the field of play at the Estadi Olimpic, he was handed the captain’s armband by Pedri, whom be replaced on 83 minutes.

Andreas Christensen is recovering well. @scapde_45 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 22, 2024

It was a proud moment for Gavi for multiple reasons – not only was it his return to playing football, but also it is the first time that he has been Barcelona captain.

Gavi was 20 years and 76 days when he wore the armband, and as per MD, that makes him Barcelona’s second youngest captain in history. The youngest is Bojan Krkic, who skippered the Catalans during a Copa del Rey match against Ceuta in 2010.

It’s almost certain that Gavi will be Barcelona captain on a permanent basis, although that may not happen for a few years. Nevertheless, he has already had his first taste of the experience.