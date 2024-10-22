Bayern Munich star refuses to rule out 2025 move to Barcelona

Barcelona will be keeping an eye on the free agent market ahead of next summer, and one player that they could look to pick up is Joshua Kimmich. The German pivot sees his Bayern Munich contract run out at the end of the season, and over the last 12 months, he has been strongly linked with a move to Catalonia.

Kimmich will face off against Barcelona on Wednesday, and he admitted that he is looking forward to the match. He also spoke on the affinity that he has for the club, as per Relevo.

“Barcelona have had an impact on me, and also the Spanish national team. They won three titles in a row. Above all I remember Xavi Hernandez, he was my idol, I loved watching his games. When Pep Guardiola was coach with the tiki-taka, that was a revolution, they dominated the rivals and to this day he is an example to follow.

“Against Barcelona it’s something very special. Several times they talked about me, but it’s not more special because of that, it’s because the club is important, with a good team and a successful tradition. To us and to the fans.”

Kimmich was asked about the speculation linking him with Barcelona, and he refused to flat out deny that a move could happen next summer.

“In football you can never rule things out. Now to answer directly I am not thinking about that, but it cannot be ruled out.”