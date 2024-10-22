Barcelona manager Hansi Flick reserves special praise for youngster and Bayern Munich’s Vincent Kompany

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has been brave in trusting his younger players this season, and few have grabbed the opportunity as well as Marc Casado. After Marc Bernal went down injured, and without Frenkie de Jong, Casado has asserted himself as the natural partner for Pedri in midfield through the first two months.

Casado has missed just two of their games this season, and has started five of their last seven clashes, playing 90 minutes on seven occasions too. The 21-year-old former captain of Barca Atletic was on the verge of leaving the club in the summer, but Flick was keen to see him in preseason.

“He has taken a step forward in recent weeks. I watch him, and in each game he performs very well, I think he doesn’t need any extra motivation. He is clear about what he should do and I have to say that he does it very well.”

Raphinha: "Completing 100 games with Barcelona will be special. I hope I can celebrate it after the game with a victory. We want the three points, which is the important thing." pic.twitter.com/bTp3rRpo4H — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 22, 2024

Flick was also willing to praise his opposite number Vincent Kompany, and was asked whether the Belgian’s side had similarities with his own Bayern team.

“Vincent Kompany and his team are doing great work, in possession, they are very brave, and for us it will be a tough game, but we’re prepared for tomorrow.”

“Bayern always has a dominant game and this year too. The way they play, putting pressure on the opponent. They can impose their style on any team, they’re very brave, they focus on possession and imposing their style and idea. It has always been like that. That is their DNA.”

Flick eased away from the idea that this match and their Clasico clash with Real Madrid would be a true litmus test of their level this week, but certainly it’s the first time they have faced a side of comparable weapons. The Blaugrana have been beaten once in Europe by AS Monaco, and once in La Liga by Osasuna, but otherwise have passed every test with good marks.