Barcelona-Atletico Madrid USA fixture edges closer as club gives approval

This week, reports have emerged that La Liga are taking a step forward in their bid to host a match in the United States. The idea is for Barcelona’s fixture against Atletico Madrid, which is schedule to be held on the 21st of December, to be moved from Catalonia to the US.

Jose Maria Gimenez has already dismissed the idea, but his views are not shared by those higher up at Los Colchoneros. According to Cadena SER, Atleti have given their approval for the fixture to be played in the US, meaning that La Liga are one step closer to their dream being achieved.

🚨🔴⚪️ JUST IN: Atlético Madrid says YES to playing in Miami. They have already conveyed this to La Liga.@PedroFullanaSER pic.twitter.com/5ttfaNOaIF — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) October 22, 2024

Barcelona are still yet to respond, and it could be harder for them to say yes given that they would be giving up home advantage. However, if the price is right, they are also likely to grant approval – for now, the matter continues to roll on.