Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone – ‘Thibaut Courtois and myself have different views, but I’m grateful to him’

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has not backed away from his comments in the aftermath of the Madrid derby, following Thibaut Courtois’ response. Simeone said that while nothing justified the objects thrown at the Real Madrid goalkeeper, Courtois could have been more intelligent to avoid provoking the fans.

Courtois responded to those comments ahead of Los Blancos’ game against Borussia Dortmund, explaining that, he did not feel he provoked anyone with his celebrations in the Madrid derby. Simeone was naturally asked about it too, and whether Courtois could in some way be perceived as ungrateful, having taken his career to a new level with Simeone.

"When you don't play well, when you make mistakes in the collective work, you suffer. We didn't have a good game collectively, and from there, the team lost." Diego Simeone

“I don’t believe that at all, he deserved the place he has, he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, we may not agree on the way he views certain situations, but I am grateful for all the work he did here with us. We played in the Champions League final and won La Liga with him and he was very important in the process.”

Of course the main star to arrive this summer is forward Julian Alvarez, who has certainly had a gentle start to his Atletico career. Simeone explained that it was not down to simply playing behind Alexander Sorloth against Leganes.

“Julian is getting better and better, getting his bearings in the city, with the team, with the group and he is beginning to show all the differential quality he has. I have no doubt that wherever he plays he will be differential.”

Bruno Génésio, Lille Coach: "Diego Simeone is one of my role models." "When you see him staying at the same club for 12 years and what he's achieved… I know how hard it is to win matches, stay in a coaching position, and win titles."

Alvarez has played across the front line so far for Simeone, but had been looking less than at home, with several games passing him by. He did score against Real Sociedad before the international break though, and provided his first assist against Leganes in their 3-1 win on Sunday.