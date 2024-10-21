Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois responds to Diego Simeone – ‘I have no problem being sung at, but no violence’

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has spoken for the first time since the Madrid derby in September, which was temporarily suspended due to lighters being thrown at the Belgian. Los Colchoneros have also seen their singing section banned for a game.

The veteran goalkeeper was asked about Diego Simeone’s words after the match, who suggested that perhaps Courtois could have been more intelligent with his actions, and not provoked the Atletico fans.

“I respect his opinion but I don’t share it. We have another idea of ​​what a provocation is. I don’t want to comment further on it.”

He was also asked whether he would expel ultras from the game, and whether they still had a place in stadiums.

“The important thing is that there can be no violence. In Belgium I have experienced many situations like this. I don’t have any problem with those who support their team and create a bit of rivalry, I think that’s what derbies and heated games are, when we go away from home.”

“Those atmospheres, I like that, it gives me more adrenaline and more desire. But all of it has to be with respect for those who are playing and that there cannot be violence. Sometimes there is a bit of back and forth between a player and the fans, that is normal. I have no problem being sung at, but I think that after a goal, you can have a small reaction, without it going any further, the violence is not necessary. If there is no violence, I don’t see a problem. We must eliminate those who want to do harm.”

On his game, Courtois was asked how exactly he prepares to face forwards one-on-one, having made two crucial saves against Celta Vigo at the weekend to preserve three points.

“I don’t want to reveal my secrets either. It’s a technique that I try to do: make myself as big as possible, play with the timing, guess what the forward thinks… I’m two meters tall, if I throw myself with my arms and legs open there is little space.”

Courtois was back in action against Celta, having missed ties against Villarreal and Lille, one of which resulted in Los Blancos’ only defeat of the season. The 32-year-old is arguably their most crucial player at the moment, with Carlo Ancelotti admitting that they are not defending as well as they would like to be.