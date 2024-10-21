La Liga President confirms they are ‘working to dissolve’ Atletico Madrid fan group following Madrid derby

La Liga President Javier Tebas has declared that the league body is actively working against the Atletico Madrid ultra group Frente Atletico, who have links to the far right and are widely credited for some of the frustrating goings on at the Metropolitano in recent years. After Real Madrid goalkeeper had a number of lighters thrown at him last month, there has been significant backlash against Atletico.

From the club, the attitude has been that as the Frente Atletico no longer exist as a supporters club, they are able to do little about them. Meanwhile Diego Simeone has been consistent in saying that it is unfair that 5,000 fans in the singing section should pay for the actions of a few, referring to the partial stadium ban enforced on Sunday.

🚨🇧🇪 Thibaut Courtois: “I respect Diego Simeone’s opinion, but I don’t share it. We have different ideas about what constitutes a provocation.” pic.twitter.com/nEQo3WYuK1 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) October 21, 2024

Speaking on Monday to Cadena Cope, Tebas explained that they are trying to enforce legal action on the Frente.

“I am not going to talk about whether the sanction against Atlético is enough or not. What I am going to say is that we are working for the Frente Atletico to be judicially dissolved, so that there are always fans there, but that the Frente Atletico does not exist. as an organisation. That is our goal.”

Previous reports have noted that Atletico are aware of around 100 fans who are involved as old members of the Frente, who hold extreme political views, and they have expelled several fans following the incidents during the Madrid derby. Questions will be asked if La Liga do find a legal basis to exclude the Frente, where Atletico could not.