Juventus address signing announcement for Real Madrid star

Real Madrid fans may have raised an eyebrow this afternoon when they saw one of their mot promising talents would be leaving the club. On Monday afternoon, Juventus announced they would be signing 19-year-old creative talent Arda Guler.

The Turkish star is one of the most exciting talents in Europe, and Real Madrid fought hard to get a deal for him over the line two summers ago, beating Barcelona to his signature. Juventus’ English account welcomed him to Turin on Twitter/X all the same.

Juventus moved quickly to delete the tweet, and then clarify that their account had been hacked, confirming they were working on securing it, as detailed by Football Italia.

Il nostro account inglese è stato hackerato. Si prega di ignorare le false informazioni pubblicate su @juventusfcen. Stiamo lavorando per risolvere il problema. Our Juventus English account has been compromised. Please ignore the false information being published on this… — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) October 21, 2024

Guler has made 10 appearances for Real Madrid this season, acccumulating 291 minutes, and is yet to record any goal contributions. The player himself has maintained he is content with his situation at the club though, and Carlo Ancelotti continues to refer to him as the future of the club.