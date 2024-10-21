Carlo Ancelotti scolded two Real Madrid stars during clash with Celta Vigo

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti took responsibility for some of the gaps that appeared in his side against Celta Vigo, explaining that he did not explain well enough to his players what he wanted them to do. In the first half, Aurelien Tchouameni dropped between central defenders Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger, but that plan was scrapped in the second.

However during the match, the Italian was a little less diplomatic. Known for his composure and trusting management style, Ancelotti lost it with two of his players on Saturday night in Galicia, report Relevo. The first star to bear the brunt of his frustrations was Tchouameni, who was called over to the touchline to correct his position. Militao was the other to receive harsh words from Ancelotti, with him and Rudiger moving too far up the pitch without paying attention to their defensive positioning.

The French midfielder, who has been used in defence on a semi-regular basis in 2024, has been suffering in recent weeks from a lack of form and a lack of solutions. Diario AS say that while Ancelotti continues to trust him, he is operating on borrowed credit, with his passing and contributions off the ball not at the level expected currently. His performances have disappointed at Valdebebas.

One of the key issues is clearly the absence of Toni Kroos next to him, but equally Real Madrid have looked a little lacking in ideas in general. Tchouameni was expected to become director of operations in the engine room with Fede Valverde, but none of Los Blancos’ midfield are at the level they would like, and Tchouameni has faced the most difficulties.