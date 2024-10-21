Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid don’t need spies to take on Borussia Dortmund after Germans alter plans

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has told the media that his side do not need to spy on Borussia Dortmund, as they already have plenty of information to take them on. The German side have reportedly altered their plans in order to avoid Los Blancos stealing a march on their ideas.

A report in BILD (as quoted by Diario AS) had claimed that the reason that Dortmund would not be training at the Santiago Bernabeu before their clash with Los Blancos due to fear of being spied upon. It is custom for the away side to have the chance to train on the pitch before away games in the Champions League, but Dortmund manager Nuri Sahin decided against doing so.

Ancelotti was asked about it in his press conference before the match.

“No, (smiles). Football has changed. There are no longer any secrets. You know everything about the rival team because you can see all the games they play. I have enough data to evaluate the opposition.”

On Dortmund as a team, Ancelotti felt they would more or less be facing the same side they beat at Wembley, despite the departures of Mats Hummels, Marco Reus and manager Edin Terzic.

“Borussia has changed, first of all the coach, and also various players. But they maintain the same idea of ​​football, an intense team that plays well and with individual and collective quality. They are a demanding opponent.”

Real Madrid return to action at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night at 21:00 CEST against the side they faced in the Champions League final last season. They come off the back of a win over Stuttgart and a defeat to Lille so far in Europe this season.