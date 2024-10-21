Borussia Dortmund manager Nuri Sahin reveals he speaks to Real Madrid star ‘daily’

Borussia Dortmund manager Nuri Sahin has revealed that he is in regular contact with Real Madrid starlet Arda Guler, who is, like Sahin was at one stage, the great young hope for Turkiye. Sahin left Dortmund for Los Blancos as a young player too, albeit much older than Guler, and the pair have a relationship.

In the build up to the match, Sahin was asked for his opinion the 19-year-old, who has had a the microscope placed on him since his arrival.

“My opinion is very good, I hope he wins many titles with Madrid and with Turkiye. Fighting for minutes is for Arda and for everyone in Madrid. He is doing well, he scores decisive goals. I speak daily with Arda Guler, he is like my little brother. I hope his future is very good.”

Speaking ahead of their Champions League clash with Real Madrid, Sahin was back at the stadium where he spent a year in 2011-12 under Jose Mourinho, albeit it was severely hampered by injuries. He then went on loan to Liverpool.

“It means a lot to me. It was always my dream to play for Madrid. Even if you crushed me for my injuries, it was a different time. My son was born in this city. I have the privilege of being in this stadium tomorrow. It means a lot to me. It will always remain special, not only for football, but also for the family,” Sahin told Marca.

Guler had a tough start to life in Madrid too, missing the first six months of action through injury, before finally getting fit at the start of 2024. Earning minutes in the latter stages of the season, Guler has made three starts this year, accumulating 291 minutes in total spread out over 10 appearances. Carlo Ancelotti has said he is happy with his progress though.