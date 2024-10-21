Bayer Leverkusen convinced that Xabi Alonso will leave for one of two destinations in 2025

It is taken as a given that at some point, Xabi Alonso will return to Real Madrid, this time as manager, having already been a player and a youth coach. The Basque coach has demonstrated his quality in abundance at Bayer Leverkusen, and the question appears to be when rather than if.

Whether that will be to replace Carlo Ancelotti is another matter. The Italian coach has a contract until 2026, but many see Alonso taking over next summer. In Germany too, the belief is that Alonso will not be there next season. As per SkySport DE, via Sport, Leverkusen feel he will leave the club next summer, and their belief is he could head to Manchester City or Madrid, to replace Pep Guardiola, whom he worked under at Bayern Munich. Die Werkself are already hunting for his replacement.

Alonso has a contract until 2026 too, but Leverkusen are conscious they will struggle to hold onto him if he wants to leave. City are also on high alert with Guardiola yet to extend his deal beyond 2025, and Sporting Director Txiki Begiristain leaving to be replaced by Hugo Viana of Sporting CP. Manager Ruben Amorim has been linked with the post too.

It is worth noting with Alonso that he has at no point felt the need to rush his career. He turned down Borussia Monchengladbach amongst others before he was ready, spending several years coaching the under-19s at Real Madrid, before taking on Real Sociedad B. He surprised many by staying this past summer, but Alonso will no doubt continue to do things when he sees fit.