Barcelona add sixth injury to treatment table for Bayern Munich clash in Champions League

Barcelona have been cruising along well in La Liga so far this season, despite their mounting injuries. After getting Gavi, Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo back for their clash against Sevilla though, Hansi Flick lost Eric Garcia.

Garcia was left out by Flick after suffering a thigh strain in the warm-up, with Ansu Fati replacing him in the starting XI. MD say he will not be back in time for their clash with Bayern Munich on Wednesday night in the Champions League, but he is still a potential option for their Clasico clash with Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday night.

Hansi Flick: "I don't like that we conceded a goal. We will analyze it." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 21, 2024

The central defender has been used mostly as a deep midfielder by Flick, but he will now be added to Ferran Torres, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Marc Bernal, Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo as players unavailable for the crucial double-header. Inigo Martinez and Pau Cubarsi have been the regular pairing at the back, and unless Frenkie de Jong or Gavi make a surprise entry into the team, Marc Casado and Pedri are likely to be play in midfield for Barcelona both against Bayern and Los Blancos.