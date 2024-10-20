Xavi Hernandez set to make return to management in international football

Since being sacked by Barcelona at the start of June, Xavi Hernandez has been enjoying time away from football. He is still located in Catalonia, and he recently met with Hansi Flick, his successor at the Blaugrana. However, he could soon relocate back to the Middle East.

Xavi was head coach at Al-Sadd before taking over at Barcelona in 2021, and a return to Qatar appears to be on the cards. According to local newspaper Al Raya (via Sport), he is negotiating a possible incorporation as the national team’s next manager.

Tintin Marquez, who also hails from Barcelona, is the current head coach of Qatar’s national side, although he is reported to be under pressure. If he is relieved of his duties, Xavi would be well-placed to succeed him.

Xavi had promised to take a sabbatical year upon his departure from Barcelona, although it appears that a return to management could take place sooner rather than later.