Barcelona head in at half time with a 3-0 La Liga lead at home to Sevilla.

La Blaugrana return to domestic action looking to extend their lead at the top of the table with victory in Catalonia.

Positive injury news meant starts for Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski after suffering injury setbacks on international duty.

However, the hosts eased in front inside the first half hour, as Lewandowski confidently slotted home from the penalty spot on 24 minutes.

Robert Lewandowski scores AGAIN 🇵🇱 The Barça striker converts his penalty after Raphinha was fouled in the box 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/FPv7GKJ3ay — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) October 20, 2024

That set the wheels in motion for Barcelona to power on as Pedri netted his third league goal of the campaign.

What a goal from Pedri! 🤯 The Barcelona midfielder makes it 2-0 with a fine strike from outside of the box 🚀 pic.twitter.com/qMIDF6PcTb — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) October 20, 2024

PEDRI WITH A BEAUTY FROM OUTSIDE OF THE BOX! WHAT A GOAL 🔥 📺: ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/WEX9cpxYqU — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 20, 2024

PEDRI GONZALEZ WHAT A GOAL WHAT A PLAYER🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

pic.twitter.com/a8x9TsuQve — H⏳ (@hazfcb_) October 20, 2024

Lewandowski’s first goal moved him on to 11 league goals for the season and the Polish veteran doubled his tally just before the break from close range.

Lewandowski must have eyes in the back of his head! 👀 Instinctive reaction to score his second of the night@LaLigaEN | #BarçaSevillaFC pic.twitter.com/ok5jcbWdxX — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 20, 2024

IT’S A GOAL FEST🤩🤩🤩🤩 LEWANDOWSKI WITH ANOTHER ONE🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/NLmCYAouKv — Ali (@Ali400B) October 20, 2024

🔵🔴 Well, he just can’t stop, Lewy again! 🔥 He now has 14 G/A in 10 LaLiga matches this season #BarçaSevillapic.twitter.com/Ue3lshk5cQ — Jorge López-Torrecilla (@JLTorrecilla_) October 20, 2024

Hansi Flick could potentially look to rotate players at half time with his side facing a crucial midweek UEFA Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

Images via Getty Images / One Football