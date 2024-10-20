Villarreal keen on 2025 move for Chelsea midfielder

Villarreal were very active during the summer transfer window, and their business has turned out to be very impressive. Diego Conde, Logan Costa and Ayoze Perez are among those to have made an instant impact at La Ceramica, and they helped Marcelino Garcia Toral’s side to 4th in La Liga at the start of MD10.

Finishing inside the Champions League places will be Villarreal’s target, and their idea is to strengthen Marcelino’s squad in January, which will give them a better chance of achieving their objective.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei is a player that the Yellow Submarine are keen on. A loan approach is possible during the winter, and given that he does not hold a strong squad position in West London, it’s likely that the 21-year-old would be allowed to leave.

Villarreal have the financial space to make moves in January, so they will be one to watch when the transfer window re-opens.