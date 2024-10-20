Ruben Baraja confirms impending return for Valencia star amid sexual assault allegations

At the start of September, Valencia striker Rafa Mir was accused of sexual assault. He was charged, and imprisoned for two days, before eventually being released on bail. For the time being, the matter is still being investigated by the relevant authorities.

Mir has also punished in-house by Valencia, although his suspension has now ended. Soon, he will be available for first team action, as confirmed by head coach Ruben Baraja (via Diario AS).

“He’s fine. But when you have a situation like the one he has had, of being about to return to the group and having to start again, it can affect you. He’s doing things well and we think that soon, two or three weeks he’ll be able to do things with the group and that he’ll be ready for the second part of the season.”

Baraja also spoke on the impending return of captain Jose Gaya, who could make his first appearance in five months when Valencia face Las Palmas on Monday.

“For us it is an important return – he is our captain, one of the best players. It has been a long wait, because his injury needed those times and processes. We are hoping that he recovers his level and can contribute things to us, because at this time of the season we need everyone to be well.

“He feels good. His work during the week has been good. He has options (to start vs Las Palmas), like others. Any player is in a position to start, and so is Jose.”